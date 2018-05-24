Were you a bi activist in the 70s or 80s?

A researcher is working on an oral history of bisexuality and multiple-gender-attraction in 1970s and 1980s Britain. They’re going to start with recruiting people who were and perhaps are still involved in bisexual groups and activism, but then also looking to find people who are less involved, to get a wider perspective on the range of experiences of that period.

So if you were openly bi in the 70s/80s and doubly so if you were involved in the bi organising of the time, and would be interested in being interviewed – read on at the project webpage.