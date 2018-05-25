Time to step up in Wessex

Long running bisexual social group for Southampton and surrounding areas BiWessex needs a new group leader – or two. Though they wouldn’t object to more.

Like most other bi groups around the country it’s a volunteer project. It’s been going for many years and has had lots of informal meetups over food and drinks, as well as fun get-togethers with karaoke, quizzes, games and the like. They’ve marked Bi Visibility Day and had a presence at Southampton Pride.

That all takes some organising, though it doesn’t have to be that frenetic – a once-monthly commitment to being in a particular place at a particular time for a social meet and then engaging with new people to make sure they are welcomed and drawn into conversation is the basic that a group needs, and the other stuff is the icing on top.

With the current organiser needing to step aside for personal life reasons, the crunch meeting for the group is coming up on June 11th – starting 6pm at Mettricks Guildhall, Guildhall Place. Or if you can’t make that, but are interested in making the group keep happening, you can email [email protected] to discuss what is involved.