Busy Bi Week: May into June

It’s the end of May and start of June and here’s our handy guide to what’s on around the UK in the week ahead.

Our post-Bank-Holiday week kicks off on Tuesday with BiPhoria’s boardgames night in Manchester (7.30pm at the LGBT Foundation, Richmond Street).

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm.

Friday through to Sunday is BiCamp. You needed to book your tickets for that a week ago though so we’ll just wish everyone going there a rain- and insect-bite free weekend.

Saturday in Durham there’s BiMoFest, a day of bi+ talks, info and socialising. More here.

In London that day there’s the monthly bi coffee meetup at at 3pm at the Leon coffee shop, Spitalfields Market.

It’s also LGBT Pride day in Oxford.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide to what to expect and getting the most from them here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!