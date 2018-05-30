Saturday: BiMoPride in Durham

As we reported in the Spring, Durham’s BiMo-Fest has become BiMo-Pride.

It’s Durham’s first ever big bi event, with a day of workshops and discussions around being bisexual (or other choices of multi-gender-attraction label like pansexual or omnisexual). Topics include our history, health and wellbeing, oversexualisation and marginalisation in LGBT+ spaces.

It is being organised by the local university student LGBT+ society, but open to everyone – student or not.

It be held on Saturday, June 2nd. 11am arrivals through to wrapping up at 6pm, and all at the Students Union building on Lower Kingsgate.