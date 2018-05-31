Bi Can Help… Run Big Bi Fun Day

With Volunteers’ Week upon us here’s another bi volunteering opportunity: the current organiser for Big Bi Fun Day is stepping down after three years in the role.

Could you take it on? It’s not a huge task but there are a series of things which need to be done to make it happen and they need to take place at the right time.

The event has run in Leicester annually for several years, normally the third weekend in May (so around the 17th – 23rd). There is even a guide to how to make it happen in a recent BCN article, here. If you want to know more or to put your name forward see this feature on the BBFD website.

For other bi volunteering ideas see our Volunteers’ Week feature here.