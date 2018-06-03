The bi week ahead, 4-10 June 2018

Welcome to our weekly roundup of what’s on in Bi Britain. We bid May – and its two Bank Holidays – a fond farewell and welcome June.

Tuesday is very busy! Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here. It’s also Glasgow bisexual group at THT, 134 Douglas Street, Glasgow G2 4HF (beside Nando’s in Sauchiehall St) from 7pm.

Also that night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at their new meeting place, the Bristol Energy Hub; look for the purple teapot to find the group. Elsewhere Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.



Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm as usual.

And Saturday it’s Bi Coffee Brighton at 3pm at Yellow Book, 3A York Place. It’s also York LGBT Pride that day, with a bi stall run by Bi Leeds, and Blackpool Pride’s first and main day.



Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!