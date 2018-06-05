Syphilis on the up again

A report published by Public Health England ( PHE ) today reveals that while the overall rates of sexually transmitted infections ( STIs ) remained stable in 2017 compared to 2016, there was a 20% increase in syphilis (from 5,955 cases in 2016 to 7,137 cases in 2017).

The increase in syphilis follows a 10-year trend, with 78% of diagnoses in bisexual, gay and other men who have sex with men.

Across all STIs , the highest rates of diagnoses continue to be seen in 16 to 24 year olds.

In 2017, there were approximately 422,000 diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections ( STIs ) made in England, around the same number that was reported in 2016.

There were 7,137 diagnoses of syphilis reported in 2017, a 20% increase (from 5,955) relative to the year prior and a 148% increase relative to 2008.

There were 44,676 diagnoses of gonorrhoea reported in 2017, a 22% increase (from 36,577) relative to the year prior.