Syphilis on the up again
A report published by Public Health England (PHE) today reveals that while the overall rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remained stable in 2017 compared to 2016, there was a 20% increase in syphilis (from 5,955 cases in 2016 to 7,137 cases in 2017).
The increase in syphilis follows a 10-year trend, with 78% of diagnoses in bisexual, gay and other men who have sex with men.
Across all STIs, the highest rates of diagnoses continue to be seen in 16 to 24 year olds.
In 2017, there were approximately 422,000 diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) made in England, around the same number that was reported in 2016.
There were 7,137 diagnoses of syphilis reported in 2017, a 20% increase (from 5,955) relative to the year prior and a 148% increase relative to 2008.
There were 44,676 diagnoses of gonorrhoea reported in 2017, a 22% increase (from 36,577) relative to the year prior.