HPV vaccine has massive impact for young women

New figures from Public Health England released by the Office for National Statistics show the great benefit of the mass immunisation programme against HPV which has been rolled out in schools for young women.

There were 441 diagnoses of first episode genital warts in 15 to 17 year old girls in 2017, a 90% decrease relative to 2009 and an early expression of the success of the national HPV immunisation programme.

Dr Gwenda Hughes, Consultant Scientist and Head of Sexually Transmitted Infection ( STI ) Section at PHE , said:

Sexually transmitted infections pose serious consequences to health – both your own and that of your current and future sexual partners. The impact of STIs can be considerable, with some causing infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease and harm to unborn babies.

Health and LGBT rights campaigners point out that this programme would have even more effect if all young people were immunised, both for the benefit of young men who have sex with men, who are not currently given any protection against HPV, and for greater “herd immunity” effect for sexually active young people regardless of gender and sexual orientation.