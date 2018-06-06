7 Days To Book for BiCon Salford!

Residential bookings have for this year’s BiCon close in a week’s time, on June 13th.

BiCon 2018 will be held in Salford, a couple of local service train stops from Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria train hubs. It’s on the first weekend in August, which readers in Scotland may think of as a Bank Holiday but it’s not one for England & Wales so the event will finish on the Sunday.

Ticket prices range from £12 a day for unwaged rate day passes to £270 for a weekend pass including accommodation for those on higher incomes. The events runs from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon, but you can come along at any time and join in. There is self-catering accommodation on-site as well as day and weekend passes which operate on a sliding scale linked to your income.

If you just want to go for the day you don’t need to panic – booking closer to the time or on the day is fine – but you have to act now if you want to stay onsite overnight.

Book here.

The BiCon team have made some announcements about the venue spaces being used and quality of onsite accommodation, especially for people who may have physical access issues. More information will be made public soon as the negotiations between the venue and the new BiCon team proceed – watch this space!