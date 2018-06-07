London Over 50s Bis Need Volunteers

Looking for somewhere to volunteer? Bi The Way – London’s Bi Group for people over 50 – is looking for extra volunteers to help run the monthly group sessions.

During Volunteers’ Week at BCN we are highlighting that most bi projects in the UK are run without things like paid staff or offices, so it’s up to us to step up and make the things we want to see for bi people happen. That volunteer culture includes BCN by the way!

Louise is especially looking for co-facilitators to help keep the group running. For a volunteer role description, visit their web page here .