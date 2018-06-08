More research highlights bi experience of violence

New research from Canada confirms what we have seen elsewhere – that bisexual people are more likely to experience violence and abuse than both gay and straight people.

Statistics Canada – their equivalent to our Office for National Statistics – note that “In 2014, overall, there were more than 100,000 incidents of violent victimization involving a bisexual victim and more than 49,000 incidents involving a lesbian or gay victim, corresponding to rates of 267 and 142 incidents per 1,000 population, respectively.”

With the rate for heterosexuals at 69 that makes bis twice as likely as lesbian or gay people to be attacked, who are in turn facing violent vicitimisation twice the rate of straight people.

They go on to observe that, “While rates of violence were higher among LGB people in general, findings show that bisexual individuals were particularly over‑represented as victims of violent crime […] bisexual Canadians were almost nine times more likely than their heterosexual counterparts to report experiencing sexual assault”

Women

Past research has shown different challenges for bis by gender – though it is overwhelmingly only about men and women. Whereas bi men seem to suffer more in discrimination in pay, bi women’s experience of violence and stalking seems to be higher, which Canada’s report also finds:

“Notably, women were more likely than men to be sexually assaulted and, unlike other types of violent crime, the self‑reported rate of sexual assault has remained unchanged between 2004 and 2014. Prior analysis of the 2014, GSS shows that even when controlling for other factors, individuals who identified as LGB were more than twice as likely to be sexually assaulted as those who identified as heterosexual.

“Further, bisexual women were four times more likely to report experiencing violent victimization (327 versus 75 incidents per 1,000 population) and seven times more likely to report experiencing sexual assault (208 versus 29 incidents per 1,000 population) than their heterosexual counterparts in the 12 months preceding the survey.”

Homelessness

They also find that “Bisexual individuals were significantly more likely than their heterosexual and lesbian or gay counterparts to report experiencing hidden homelessness at some point during their lifetime (18% versus 8% and 12%)”