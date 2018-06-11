The Bi Week Ahead: 11-17 June 2018

Welcome to our weekly roundup of what’s on in Bi Britain. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!



Monday in Southampton is a crunch meeting for BiWessex. The current group-runner is stepping aside so if you want to make sure the group continues please try to be there at 6pm at Mettricks Guildhall, Guildhall Place.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

Later on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station. You can read all about Leeds Bi Group on their webpage.

Thursday is the Nottingham BiTopia pub meetup from 7pm at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street (NG1 3AN).

Birmingham‘s regular Bis Go To Yoga evening is on Friday at 5.30 at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

And Sunday sees Manchester’s bi coffee meet, 1pm-4pm at the Vienna Coffee House on Mosely Street opposite City Art Gallery. Look for a cuddly lion on the table (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!