Bi Visibility Day is coming…

September 23rd is still a long way off but we’re on the countdown with just over three months to go!

The date, also known as International Celebrate Bisexuality Day (a bit of a mouthful that version of the name) has been marked around the world including in the UK every year since 1999. Way back then it was just in Manchester – these days it’s observed in dozens of towns and cities across the country and over 30 countries worldwide.

The Facebook event is up and live and BiVisibilityDay.com is taking listings from around the world – let them know what you have planned!