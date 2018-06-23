Had therapy or counselling?

Are you aged 18+? Would you want to take part in a King’s College London research study if you identify as LGBQ and have experienced therapy in the IAPT or counselling service?

Follow this link: kclmentalhealth.wixsite.com/participate to either do an interview (in which case you’ll receive £20 for your time) or an online survey.

If the main link doesn’t send you to the option you want here are the separate links for the interview and survey, respectively: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HTLPBGF , https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/3CTY5W2