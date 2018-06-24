The Bi Week Ahead: June into July 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup. And the last days of the month, which are usually a little quieter than most weeks.

So this week we have only a smattering in the diary that starts on Monday the London Over 50’s bi group meets at AgeUK, Tavistock Square WC1H 9NA. That runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup from 7.30pm at Village, 81 Wardour St, Soho.

And on Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm. And after that, Bi Boardgames from 6.30pm (same place!).

Next week’s a lot busier, starting Tuesday!

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!