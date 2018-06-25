All set for Leeds’ first LGBT Literature Festival

Bis Literally Included!

Leeds’ first LGBT Literature Festival is coming soon on 14/15 July, at the city’s central library.

Speakers include Jacq Applebee from Bis of Colour talking about bi anthology Purple Prose and Jen Yockney from Bi Community News discussing publishing from zines to blogs to ‘small press’ publication.

Like BiCons and BiFests there’s a sliding scale of fees so you pay what you can afford, including some free tickets for those who need them. Profits from this year’s event will decide whether the festival can become an annual event or is a one-off.

The programme is packed full of readings (prose and poetry), book signings, workshops and talks by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender writers, poets and activists. This event is organised by Leeds LGBT+ Book Club in conjunction with Leeds Libraries.

Emily Metcalfe, chair of Leeds LGBT+ Book Club, told us: “The event aims to provide a space for LGBT+ people and allies of all ages to celebrate LGBT writers and works, increase understanding, meet likeminded people and help combat social isolation often seen in the LGBT community. “

More at leedslgbtbooks.co.uk/litFest.html