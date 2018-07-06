Stoke gets its own bi meet

Stoke-On-Trent plants itself on the bisexual map this month with the launch of Bisociable, a bi brunch meetup.

The organisers say,

“On the last Saturday of the month, come share a brew and a bite in the company of your fellow bis from the North Staffs area. Look out for the toy dinosaur (binosaur?) on the table.

“We want you to feel as safe and welcome as possible, so if you have any questions or concerns about inclusivity or accessibility, feel free to send a private message to the Bisociable page before your first time with us.”