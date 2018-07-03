Government to ban conversion “therapy”

The government’s new LGBT Action Plan published this morning contains a pledge to end conversion therapy – the discredited practice of persuading people to be a different sexual orientation than their body wants them to be.

The plan pledges that the government will, “bring forward proposals to eradicate conversion therapy, as 2% of respondents had undergone and 5% had been offered conversion therapy. We will consider all legislative and non-legislative options to prohibit promoting, offering or conducting conversion therapy”.

Most coverage of this issue focuses on “gay to straight” therapy. Research in the past decade in the UK has however shown many therapists willing to help “cure” bisexuality to either gay or straight orientations, to help people who are “confused” to “pick a team”.

We trust that kind of nonsense will be stamped out with equal vigour.