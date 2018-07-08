The Bi Week Ahead: 9-15 July 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!



Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

And it’s Bristol BiVisible, postponed from last week. Meet from 6pm for a natter over a brew at the Watershed, Canons Road, and look for the table with the purple teapot.

Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station. You can read all about Leeds Bi Group on their webpage.

Thursday is the Nottingham BiTopia pub meetup from 7pm at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street (NG1 3AN). Look for the rubber duck on the table to find the group if you’re along for the first time.



Birmingham‘s regular Bis Go To Yoga evening is on Friday at 5.30 at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

Bristol Pride is on Saturday. There’ll be a marching group from Bristol BiVisible, in combination with BiPrideUK. Meet 10.30am in Castle Park at the flower bed by the old church and look for a big BiVisible Bristol banner. Facebook event here. They have a bi stall running all afternoon at the end of the parade too.

It’s also Glasgow Pride that day; to march with BiScotland there meet at 12 noon in the blue assembly section on Clyde Place.

And it’s Croydon Pride too. Bi marchers meet up at the George pub (Wetherspoons) on George St for 10.45am, or if you’re late the assembly point from 11am to about 11.30am when things start moving is by Marks & Spencers.

And Sunday sees Manchester’s bi coffee meet, 1pm-4pm at the Vienna Coffee House on Mosely Street opposite City Art Gallery. Look for a cuddly lion on the table (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!