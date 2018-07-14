The Bi Week Ahead:16-22 July 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

The week kicks off on Tuesday 17th when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Birmingham‘s regular Bis Go To Yoga evening is on Friday at 5.30 at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. Afterwards there’ll be Bi Boardgames in the same place from 6.30pm.

Saturday sees both Hull Pride and Isle of Wight Pride, which is also UK Pride this year. Expect an Isle of Wight bis meetup to be organised by BiWight – watch this space.

In Birmingham on Sunday it’s normally Brum Bi Coffee at Cafe Soya, but the usual branch’s closed at the moment so it’s at the smaller cafe soya venue inside the Arcadian. 1.30pm to 4pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!