One size fits all!

We have some new flyers! They have been deliberately designed as a bi resource for any bi or LGBT+ information stall, to help people find bi community through social and support spaces near to them.

With a colour scheme based on a blend of the pan flag and the bi flag, they signpost our local groups information page rather than giving specific local listings – so if a local group closes down, changes its web address or moves to a different night of the week it’s still a perfectly OK flyer to hand out.

The leaflets are business card size and if you have a stall coming up and could use some, drop us a line.