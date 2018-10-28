The Bi Week Ahead: into November

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. This week October turns into November and so we have a quiet start to things and a busier few days toward the end of the week, since most local bi groups meet the first week or two of each month.

Tuesday there’s a discussion night in Manchester’s organised by BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here. They’ll be specifically talking about bi visibility at work, challenges people face and how we can improve things within our own workplaces and supporting others.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm as usual. Then at 6.30pm they have Bi Boardgaming in the same venue.

Finally Saturday from 3pm in London it’s the London Bi Coffee meet at the Leon coffee shop, Spitalfields Market.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!