Read A Good Book?

The Bi Writers Association has announced that submissions are now open for the Seventh Annual Bisexual Book Awards.

Any 2018 book with a bisexual character, bisexual storyline, bisexual subject matter or theme, is eligible for submission. Book awards are open to all authors regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Books can be submitted by the author, publisher, or the Bi Writers Association (BWA.) We_re offering 12 book categories and two special categories. The deadline to submit is December 2nd. We welcome bisexual book suggestions from anyone for our outreach list. We also appreciate your help in spreading the word about our call for submissions.

Books are judged on three main criteria:

1) quality of overall writing 2) quality of writing about bisexual material, characters & themes 3) quantity of bisexual material

A panel of judges will decide each book category; the two special categories are awarded by the BWA, in consultation with the judges. Winners will be announced at the Seventh Annual Bisexual Book Awards Ceremony in New York City on Sat June 1st 2019; location will be in Manhattan (New York City), venue is to be announced. The ceremony will be preceded by the BWA’s annual multi-arts reading, which will feature finalists of the awards plus live music and art.

“The Bisexual Book Awards gives publicity to books with bi themes and characters, preventing those books from falling through the cracks and alerting the bi+ audience and beyond to their existence,” says BWA founder & director Sheela Lambert. “Knowing that they will be acknowledged for their efforts, and could be rewarded for the quality of their work on the bisexual topic, gives writers and publishers extra motivation to explore it.”

Read a good bi book? Put it forward. Submit your nomination here stating name of book, by author name, imprint/publisher, year of first publication and whether it is fiction or non-fiction.