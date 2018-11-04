New LGBT advisory panel to be unveiled

Today Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt MP announced the creation of an LGBT Advisory Panel to advise the UK Government on policy

It is intended to act as a sounding board, and provide evidence on the experiences of LGBT people.

Big charities Stonewall (based in London), the LGBT Consortium (London) and the LGBT Foundation (Manchester) have already been appointed to the panel given their longstanding, wide-ranging work on lesbian and gay equality, and in more recent times and to varying degrees also on bi and trans equality.

A further nine members will be recruited through an open process that launches this week. It will be fascinating to see who is chosen to represent us all.