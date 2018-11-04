How far will £1m go?

As part of a wave of announcements on LGBT work by the government today, £1 million will be made available for organisations to improve LGBT people’s health and social care.

The government’s LGBT Survey found that at least 16% of survey respondents – one in six – who accessed or tried to access healthcare services in the last year had a negative experience because of their sexual orientation, and over half of those surveyed who accessed or tried to access mental health services said they had to wait too long.

With even the most conservative estimates putting the UK’s LGB population – let alone LGBT – at around a million people, how far can a pound per person go in changing that experience of healthcare services for us?