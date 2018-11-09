The Bi Week Ahead: 12-18 November 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

And again on Tuesday night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here. During Wednesday daytime there’s a bi talk at Manchester Metropolitan University, from 4pm.

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm as usual. Then from 6.30pm they’ll be playing boardgames in the cafe, again at 38/40 Holloway Circus.

Saturday sees the Staffs bi coffee meetup at Cultural Squatters in Newcastle-under-Lyme from 11am. Look for the table with the toy dinosaur (or rather binosaur) to find them.

Finally Sunday afternoon is the turn of the Manchester bi coffee meet, at Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street from 1pm. Look for the cuddly lion (he’s about the size of a half-pint glass).

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!