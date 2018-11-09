Will Scotland leapfrog Wales?

Scotland is set to make LGBT+ inclusive sex and relationship education part of the curriculum nationwide.

In a huge victory for the TIE (Time for Inclusive Education) campaign, the Scottish government have accepted all their recommendations for changes to schooling that will help to address biphobia, transphobia and homophobia in schools, to have teaching on sex and relationships that includes gender identity and sexual orientation, and to incorporate awareness of the story of LGBT liberation into lessons just as the battles to win women equal pay and the vote or on racial equality are taught.

The coalition government in Wales made a similar announcement on sex and relationship education last Spring, but with a start date three years off – so it looks likely Scotland will implement the new curriculum sooner than Wales does.

England and Northern Ireland have a lot of catching up to do. One of the most reliable ways to get a bunch of bisexuals to roll their eyes in despair is to ask what they were taught about sex, relationships, consent and sexuality in school.