It’s Birmingham BiFest!

Celebrating 11 years of the Birmingham Bisexual Group, this Sunday sees a day of bi chatter and socialising in the heart of the city.

It all kicks off at 12 noon at the Loft, 143 Bromsgrove Street, Birmingham B5 6RG. Main events carry on til late afternoon and then there is a social space through into the night.

The event is free but donations will be gratefully accepted – pay on the door what you wish. The organisers suggest £3-5 to cover event costs. All attendees will get a name badge with the option to put their own pronouns on. The sessions include:

Speed-Friending

Brum Bi Write-In

Bisexuals & Boardgames

Naked Lunch

Music Improv

Poly 101

Bis of Colour Space

Craft Space

Kink on a Budget: Poundland Edition

Fitting and Misfitting



The venue is fully accessible and has disabled parking nextdoor to the venue. There is a lift to access the conference room and ramps to access the bar and restaurant. Lunch will be: Bring and Share (please bring whatever foods you love) or the option to attend a Naked Lunch.

For those of you who are naturists, or curiousNaked Lunch is just as it sounds! There will be a private, enclosed room for those taking part to disrobe, enjoy some food and meet new people. Please do bring picnic blankets if you are planning to go.

There will be an after party downstairs hosted by The Loft, with access to the bar all day. The After-Party will be held downstairs in the Loft from 6pm until 10pm.