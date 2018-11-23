The Bi Week Ahead: November wraps up

It’s the end of the month and with Brum BiFest behind us here’s what’s in the week ahead as we bring you what to see and do in Bi Britain, 26 November to 2 December 2018.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9NA.

Also in London on Wednesday there’s a night of bi comedy performance, The Unfortunate Bisexual. Unfortunately for all you bisexuals reading about it now – tickets have sold out. More here in case you can blag your way in or get a last minute cancellation.

Birmingham‘s regular Bis Go To Yoga evening is on Friday at 5.30 at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

Saturday and it’s back to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!