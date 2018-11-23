December edition out now!

Hot off the presses and landing on doormats across the UK (and further afield) it’s the new December edition of BCN!

Features include

20 Years On: two decades of the bisexual flag

two decades of the bisexual flag BiMediaWatch: the autumn that everything turned purple, as the Bi Life, Sally4Ever, The Bisexual and that film about Queen propel bi visibility in the media to new heights.

the autumn that everything turned purple, as the Bi Life, Sally4Ever, The Bisexual and that film about Queen propel bi visibility in the media to new heights. BiCon Decides: What the Salford BiCon’s Decision Making Plenary talked about and what it means for the event in future years.