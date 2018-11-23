December edition out now!
Hot off the presses and landing on doormats across the UK (and further afield) it’s the new December edition of BCN!
Features include
- 20 Years On: two decades of the bisexual flag
- BiMediaWatch: the autumn that everything turned purple, as the Bi Life, Sally4Ever, The Bisexual and that film about Queen propel bi visibility in the media to new heights.
- BiCon Decides: What the Salford BiCon’s Decision Making Plenary talked about and what it means for the event in future years.