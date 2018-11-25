Taiwan: not “I do”, but “perhaps”…

A referendum in Taiwan has come out against same-sex marriage and civil partnerships.

The votes were held alongside the general election there, where the voters swung against the government.

The referendum is being treated as advisory by the government, which has been obliged to take action on the issue following a Supreme Court ruling.

However they may decide it’s too hard to go against the popular vote and deliver some formal system of partnership recognition for same-sex couples.

It’s possible that they will now kowtow to the anti lobby by either not implementing marriage and instead finding ways of making some adjustments to how same-sex couples are treated in things like service provision.