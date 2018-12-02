Celebrating Volunteering

December 5th is marked each year as International Volunteer Day – since it was declared such by the United Nations in 1985.

It’s a day to celebrate volunteers and volunteer-driven organisations, and the role of each in wider society. Which is quite appropriate for us given almost all bi organisations are run for the good of wider (bi) society rather than with the people involved making money out of it.

So at BCN, we would like to thank all of our volunteers for your hard work and commitment. Above all else, this is a grassroots volunteer organisation, which has since 1995 been producing a magazine to give a bi voice that otherwise went unheard, and we it would not exist without the volunteers who have made that happen.

BCN magazine ran a feature a while ago with lots of ideas of ways you can get involved in bi volunteering – whether you have ten minutes to spare just now, a day every week, or anything in between.

More than 15m people volunteer in the UK every month – and 21 million people volunteer at least once a year, which contributes an estimated £23.9bn to the UK economy. Behind these big numbers is a big contribution.

Bi organisations might like to use the date to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities available as well as celebrating their existing volunteers.

There’s huge range of ways people can help bi projects but sometimes people aren’t aware of them or they have a particular perception of what volunteering is about: that they aren’t skilled enough or important enough to make a difference. Here’s hoping we can use Volunteer Day to challenge these perceptions!