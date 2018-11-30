The Bi Week Ahead: 3-9 December 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And it’s December so this may be your last chance to get along to a bi social event in 2018!

Tuesday is very busy! Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

It’s also Glasgow bisexual group pre-Christmas social, meet at the Gallery Bar, Brunswick Street from 7pm. This replaces their usual talky space meeting.



Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.



Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, from 5.30pm as usual. Then at 6.30pm they’ll have a Bis and Boardgames evening in the LGBT Centre cafe.

And Saturday it’s Bi Coffee Brighton at 3pm at Presuming Eds Coffeehouse, 114 London Rd, Brighton BN1 4LJ.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!