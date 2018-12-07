The bi week ahead: 10-16 December 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And as the end of the year draws near things are going to be a little thinner over the last couple of weeks of the month – but we’re not there yet.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Wednesday night would normally be Leeds bi group but they’re taking December off – back in the new year.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the last BiTopia pub social of the year, meet at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm as usual. And right after it they’ve an evening of bi boardgames there starting at 6.30pm.

And Saturday it’s the Staffordshire Bi Group meeting at Cultural Squatters,

51 Merrial St Newcastle Under Lyme, from 11am. Again they use a toy on the table to tell you where they are – this time it’s a binosaur (or for those more committed to words that are in the dictionary, a dinosaur).

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.

Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.

