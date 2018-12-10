70 years of bisexual human rights

2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights. On 10 December 1948, Members of the United Nations General Assembly came together to declare that all people, from all nations, deserved fundamental human rights.

The UDHR was created to ensure the respect and uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals. Those rights include the right to life, to be free, to be granted recognition under the law, to name but a few. All of these rights were to be granted without distinction of any kind (under article 2). These have been further built upon since with statements such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Human rights recognition has been a key element in delivering equality and liberation for bisexual people in the years since 1948, as courts have come to recognise the full implications of citizens being equal before the law and inherently deserving of basic equal dignity in treatment.

So for example the right to be free from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment is cited when challenging laws that imprison people for being bisexual or gay. States that still have the death penalty for sexual acts between people of the same sex may be challenged under the right to life. And we can challenge laws like Section 28 under a right to education when they mean that bisexual young people cannot feel safe in school on account of their sexual orientation.

A statement signed by many MEPs from across the political groups and nations of Europe today underlined this across not just our rights but other marginalised and oppressed groups: “Today, with the growing threat of nationalism and populism, we must reinforce our commitment to upholding and safeguarding the human rights of children, youth, people with disabilities, people of colour, people with or without a religion or belief, LGBTI people and other marginalised or vulnerable people. In particular people who belong to one or more of these groups are at risk. That is why we call for an intersectional approach.”

Here’s to that, and to seventy years of progress. There is still so far to go.