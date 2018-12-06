Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley has died it was announced earlier today.

The singer was a part of the punk wave of the late 1970s, best known for songs like Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)? and Orgasm Addict. He was consistently open about being bisexual even as people around him tried to pass it off as a youthful phase or the like.

“The Buzzcocks’ was a flavour of punk less entitled and aggressive than some of his contemporaries, yet just as charged and energetic. The themes addressed in Pete’s best known songs explore sexuality and are at least a big knowing wink to fellow queers.

“As bis we know about falling in love with someone our peer group says we shouldn’t have because it’s someone of the wrong gender – regardless of the gender in question as straight and gay society both try to police us into being ‘one of us’,” reflected Jen Yockney, convenor of BiPhoria – the bi group that for 24 years has covered the areas of Greater Manchester where Shelley was born and raised.

“Only bi space takes those blinkers off and leaves us be ourselves.”

His later work included the song Homosapien which the BBC banned due to its overtly bi/gay content.