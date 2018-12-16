The bi week ahead: 17-30 December 2018

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. As we are so close to Christmas this one is a double-edition. From here to New Year’s Eve eve!

The week kicks off on Tuesday 18th when normally it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet – but it’s not on this month. Back in January. More about them here.

But definitely on that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. This time they’re meeting from 8pm at Via, Canal Street. They are normally in little room to downstairs the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday is normally Edinburgh Bi & Beyond from 7pm at the LGBT Health & Wellbeing centre. It looks like that’s cancelled this time too.

Thursday 20th sees a rare Belfast bi meetup – a Christmas potluck dinner at the LGBT Centre, top floor of 23-31 Waring Street. Organised by Bi+Ireland this kicks off at 7pm and there’ll be a classic Christmas film playing – bring food / drink but please remember it’s a non-alcohol space.



Friday’s Brum Bi Group meeting is off too. All told it’s a quiet week!

Monday 24th sees a Christmas Eve Over 50s Bi Group meet in London at Tavis House from 6pm-8pm.



And so to Tuesday 25th: Christmas Day is hard for a lot of us, often alienated or isolated from our relatives due to biphobia or other issues. If you’re in Birmingham and making it through the day alone like that you might want to know that from 2pm – 7pm at the LGBT Centre there’s a Christmas dropin space.

At the moment it looks like all the meets from there to New Year’s Eve are cancelled due to the season; watch this space for updates.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.

Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.

