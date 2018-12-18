Filtered Out?

Yesterday’s Parliamentary debate on the Digital Economy included the issue of “porn blocker” filters which exclude entirely wholesome content, such as on LGBT information websites – Bi Community News’ pages here to take one example, or resources like the Getting Bi guide to coming out and staying out.

Cardiff MP Stephen Doughty intervened in discussion of the Online Pornography (Commercial Basis) Regulations 2018:

I am sure that there is consensus across the House about protecting young people under the age of 18 from illegal or inappropriate material. What steps are being taken to ensure that, in any of the regulations or any of the wider efforts the Government are taking, we do not accidentally prevent young people from accessing age-appropriate material about sex and relationships education? I am aware of material for young lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people on YouTube and other platforms that has been erroneously caught up in age filters and other restrictions. That prevents young people from finding out in a healthy and age-appropriate way about their sexuality and the key things they need to understand as they are growing up.

Replying for the government Margot James MP (Minister for Culture, Media and Sport) commented that:

Experience of such filters in action time and time again reveals though that the minister’s words might apply to her planned legislation, but nonetheless the implementation of such technology seems to be done in a way that is biphobic, homophobic and / or transphobic time after time.

The hon. Gentleman makes some very good points. I am aware of some of the cases to which he refers. When I explain the detail of the regulations, it should reassure him that we are seeking to catch the commercial provision of pornography on sites where at least two thirds of the content is of an adult nature. I think that should allay his concerns. However, we should keep the issue he raises closely under review.

Kind words minister. But we need more than that.