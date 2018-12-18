European Parliament calls for respect of LGBTI rights worldwide

Just in time for 2019, the European Parliament has signed off its Annual report on human rights and democracy in the world for 2017, and the EU policy on the matter. The report assess the situation of human rights around the world in 2017 and what the EU should do to protect human rights.

This year’s report contains strong content on LGBTI rights, condemning all forms of discrimination against LGBTI people – paragraph 53 reads (our emphasis):

Strongly condemns all forms of discrimination, including on grounds of race, religion, caste or similar systems of inherited status, sexual orientation and gender identity, disability or any other status; is alarmed by the many manifestations of racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance and the lack of political representation for the most vulnerable groups, such as ethnic, linguistic and religious minorities, people with disabilities, the LGBTI community, women and children; calls for the EU to enhance its efforts to eradicate, without distinction, all forms of discrimination and to promote awareness, a culture of tolerance and inclusion, and special protection for the most vulnerable groups by means of human rights and political dialogues, the work of EU delegations and public diplomacy; calls on all countries to ensure that their respective institutions provide effective legal protection within their jurisdictions; stresses the importance of developing education strategies in schools in order to raise awareness among children and provide them with the tools they need to identify all forms of discrimination;

Particularly, it condemns the arbitrary detention, torture, persecution and killings of LGBTI people and violations of the fundamental right to bodily integrity caused by intersex genital mutilation.

It also urges Member State embassies and EU delegations to implement the EU’s LGBTI Guidelines (paragraph 57).

Condemns the arbitrary detention, torture, persecution and killings of LGBTI people; acknowledges that sexual orientation and gender identity can increase the risks of discrimination, violence and persecution; notes that in a number of countries around the world, LGBTI people still face persecution and violence on the basis of their sexual orientation; condemns violations against women and minority groups which are in breach of the fundamental right to bodily integrity and identity, such as female genital mutilation and intersex genital mutilations; notes that 72 countries still criminalise same-sex relationships and that in 13 of those countries they are treated as a capital offence; urges these states to immediately change their legislation; welcomes the EU’s efforts to improve the rights of and legal protection for LGBTI people; urges EU delegations and Member State embassies to fully implement the EU’s LGBTI Guidelines; calls on the Commission to carry out annual reporting on the implementation of Council conclusions to this end; notes that, according to the assessment of the first year of the Gender Action Plan 2016-2020 (GAP II), a third of delegations promoted LGBTI rights;

“Once again, the European Parliament reaffirms the role of the EU in defending the rights of LGBTI people worldwide” said Daniele Viotti, co-president of the LGBTI Intergroup. “We count on the High Representative/Vice-President to follow the suggestions in this report and ensure the protection of LGBTI people, including LGBTI human rights defenders”.

Failing on T & I

But plenary amendments intending to ensure coverage of the rights of trans and intersex people were rejected by the European Parliament.

Malin Bjork, vice-president of the LGBTI Intergroup, commented: “Trans and intersex people face specific discrimination and violence that are still widely ignored at the international level. It is deplorable to see the European Parliament refuse to include issues such as intersex genital mutilation and legal gender recognition in a general report on human rights.”