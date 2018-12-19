HPV and PrEP trials reach thousands

A pair of Parliamentary questions recently highlighted the number of people that the NHS England trials of HIV prevention regime PrEP, and extended HPV vaccination programme, have reached so far by age group.

The HPV vaccine is being rolled out to some men around the country, in addition to the programme which has been running for several years now of providing the vaccine to young women in school.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is best known as leading to cervical cancer, but it can also cause anal cancer and cancers in the mouth or throat – so while the existing work to give HPV vaccinations to young women has been an excellent step forward in preventative medicine in recent years, it makes sense to give the vaccine to people regardless of gender.

For men the figures on men reached by the pilot programme are:

Under 25 years 26-30 years 31-35 years 36-40 years 41-45 years Vaccinated with first dose 2,323 1,965 1,748 1,399 1,145

The question put asked what “the number is of gay and bisexual men who participated in the pilot HPV vaccination programme available in sexual health clinics who were aged (a) under 25, (b) 25 to 35, (c) 35 to 45, (d) 45 to 55 and (e) 55 and over.”

The pilot is not offering the vaccine to men over 45. As with most NHS services, it is being provided on quite a binary gendered basis – so there are no stats for enbee people being vaccinated, and they would be (inappropriately) counted in the male and female totals for HPV vaccination.

A separate question highlighted the trials in England of PrEP to help combat the spread of HIV/AIDS. The Impact Trial is currently recruiting at clinics across the country. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (a bit of a mouthful – hence “PrEP”) is medication taken daily to lower the chances of getting infected with HIV, and targeted at people considered to be ‘high risk’. PrEP can stop HIV from taking hold and spreading throughout your body.

The Under-Secretary for Health and Social Care, Steve Brine MP, noted that:

Recruitment has been variable across England and it is expected that most of the larger clinics and many of the smaller clinics will have filled the places allocated to them for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men by March 2019. There are likely to be some places available at some of the smaller clinics for an undetermined period beyond March 2019.