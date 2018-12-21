Calling Jewish Bis!

The UK’s Jewish community LGBT organisation Keshet are reviewing their work ahead of 2019 and would love to hear from bi Jewish people.

They say:

“At KeshetUK (www.keshetuk.org) we are working to create a world where no one has to choose between their LGBT+ and Jewish identity.

“We are looking to hear the experiences of LGBT+ Jewish people who are based in the UK in order to help us use our limited resources to create the most impact. We are currently focusing on experiences within the Jewish community (rather than experiences in non-Jewish/LGBT+ specific spaces). Whether it be your experiences in the past or where you are currently – we would love to hear from you.”

Keshet’s survey is online here.