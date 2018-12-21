Delayed Pride

BiPrideUK, the organisation putting together the Bi Pride festival in London in 2019, have announced a postponement of the event.

The date announced and advertised last summer had been March 9th and the team had taken that message out to a lot of local Prides around the country this summer, supplementing the bi outreach work that organisations like North West England’s BiPhoria, Bi Cymru, Brighton Bothways or Leeds Bi Group do.

However in a statement this afternoon they have revealed that it’s being put back six months – to Saturday September 7th, a little ahead of Bi Visibility Day.

In a statement on their website the team say that “we’re all gutted.”

“But because of external setbacks, we were not satisfied we could give you the best possible pride you deserve.”

Watch this space for further news of the – now September – event.