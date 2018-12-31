The Bi Week Ahead: starting 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And welcome to our first roundup of 2019. We’ll be bringing you these all year with reminders of what’s on all around the country.

Tuesday being New Year’s Day is a month skipped for normal “first Tuesday” meets such as Manchester’s BiPhoria.

So the first meetup of the year is on Wednesday when it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Friday there’s Birmingham bi group’s gaming social space: from 6.30pm they’ll be playing boardgames in the cafe at the LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus.

Saturday and back to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!