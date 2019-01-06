Streaming Bi Sex Education?

Netflix is about to unleash a “coming-of-age-awkwardly dramedy” called Sex Education and starring Asa Butterfield and former X-Files lead and proud bisexual Gillian Anderson.

The blurb says:

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status.

He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.

Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.