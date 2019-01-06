The last of Rebecca Bunch

Crazy Ex Girlfriend returns to Netflix this weekend for season four, part two. That’s episodes nine to eighteen – giving fans five more than in seasons two or three.

It’s also the final run of episodes for the programme, which has gone a long way from its original tale of a woman quitting her job to try and recreate a fleeting childhood romance.

The show has given us at least three bisexual characters – and two of them well-fleshed-out (the other – Maya – is a minor character who comes out but is rather silenced). Here’s to one last round of catchy tunes.

While we wait for the new episode to drop on Saturday, it’s all a good reason to remind ourselves of that song.

“I like ladies and I like guys…” – how Darryl came out back in season one: