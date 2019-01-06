BiCamp 2019 sets a date

BiCamp’s back for 2019 – and the ticket prices have been published, though tickets aren’t yet on sale. BiCamp will run from Thurs 31st May – Sun 3rd June 2019.

They note: “Our focus this year is inclusion, so we have added People of Colour to the low income tier and will be adding a Bis of Colour session to BiCamp’s itinerary.”

There will be a BiBus going from Birmingham New St Station and dropping people off at the camp. Bus tickets are £15 return.

The price list: Entire Weekend –

Low Income / Benefits / POC £65

15k-18k £85

£18k+ £130 Fri-Sunday –

Low Income / Benefits / POC £45

15k-18k £55

18K+ £75 One Night (Thurs-Fri, Fri-Sat, Sat-Sun)

Low Income / Benefits / POC £20,

15K+ £35 Children free, donations gratefully received.

Access Applications will open Monday 14th January.

Ticket sales will open Monday 4th February 7pm