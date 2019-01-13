Gotham’s final hurrah

More bi telly ahead! TV series Gotham is back for its fifth and final season on E4 this Spring.

The DC Comics universe show has given us several bi characters and some who are at least debatably bisexual – but too busy getting on with being to give us exposition about their preferred labels.

At least Barbara Kean and Tabitha Galavan will be in season five – so we’ve a brace of bisexuals to enjoy in the final run of the show. And maybe we’ll get an answer to whether Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) is gay or bisexual…

It’s already back on air across the pond, so here E4 should be naming the date soon. Watch this space!