Queen film smashes it at the Golden Globes

Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody has led the winners at this year’s Golden Globe awards.

There were wins and near-misses for a smattering of bi related films and TV this time around.

Bohemian Rhapsody took the prize for best film (drama) while star Rami Malek took the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his performance as Freddie Mercury.

Bohemian Rhapsody puts his bisexuality front and centre reflecting relationships with women and men as well as reflecting how biphobia silences people and can come from those closest to us.

It also reminds viewers how different things were in the 1970s and 1980s, when homosexuality and especially bisexuality were so much more marginalised and the impact of prejudice as HIV/AIDS entered public consciousness.

And there are a lot of very familiar tunes.

Another biopic telling of a bisexual life story, the BBC’s short series A Very English Scandal missed out in the category for best limited series or motion picture for TV. That told the story of former Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe: as with the Queen film it has faced some criticism for rearranging some of the facts to suit the filmic narrative. Hugh Grant, who starred as Thorpe, was shortlisted for best actor in the limited TV series category without taking the prize. However his co-star Ben Wishaw, who played Thorpe’s ex-boyfriend, took the award for best supporting actor in a TV series.

Meanwhile out’n’proud bi Lady Gaga was pipped at the post for best actress (drama) for A Star Is Born. And in the TV awards The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell missed out for actress in a comedy or musical for her role as bisexual Eleanor Shelstrop.