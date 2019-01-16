72 days left and no plan

With the UK government’s huge 432-202 defeat over the Brexit proposals, we are now barely ten weeks from B-Day and still no clue what will happen.

It still looks like the UK will leave the European Union. We still can’t know for sure what the long-term impact will be for bi and LGBT rights but it isn’t looking good.

Many legal reforms have come about because of European rulings – from the decriminalisation of sex between men in Scotland in 1980 and Northern Ireland in 1982, to the equalisation of the age of consent in 2000.

UK courts have tended to have to be over-ruled by European counterparts to achieve progress towards equality. Often this has been played both ways in the press by the governments of the time, telling reactionary newspapers that they are being forced by Europe while trumpeting to progressive reporters and the LGBT media that the step forwards is all thanks to the government.

But most versions of Brexit proposed involve withdrawing from those international courts.

Since the Brexit referendum, we have not seen laws going backwards, but there have been the first signs that reforms to widen equality may slow with the proposals for reform of the gender recognition law coming under widespread attack.

But to get all Stingray about it: anything could happen in the next ten weeks…