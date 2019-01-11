England’s PrEP pilot doubles

NHS England has announced funding for another 13,000 places on it’s trial of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

This doubles the number of people who can take part to 26,000.

Deborah Gold, Chief Executive of NAT (National AIDS Trust), commented, “Having been pushing for increased access to PrEP for so long, we are pleased that NHS England has listened to us and agreed to fund more spaces for PrEP patients on the Impact trial. It has been completely unacceptable to see people in need of PrEP being turned away from clinics.

“PrEP is one of the additional tools we have always needed to reverse the spread of HIV, and these extra places will mean that fewer people acquire the virus. This is a welcome step on the path to PrEP access.”